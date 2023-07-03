Court nullifies Nnamani’s expulsion from PDP





By John Alechenu, Abuja

The former Senator representing Enugu East, Chimaroke Nnamani, has expressed delight over the verdict of a Federal High Court in Abuja, which nullified his expulsion from the Peoples Democratic Party .

In a statement he signed and issued in Abuja, on Monday, Nnamani explained that the court nullified his expulsion describing PDP‘s action as “null and void.”

According to the Senator, Justice J. K . Omotosho in his ruling following a suit he filed after the erstwhile National Chairman of the PDP Dr Iyorchia Ayu-led National Working Committee (NWC ) expelled him for alleged anti party activities, held that the party lacks the power it exercised.

Nnamani said, “The court held that the plaintiff was not given fair hearing besides the fact that only the National Executive Committee (NEC) and not the NWC has has the power to discipline a member of the National Assembly.

“It also held that the NWC cannot validly conduct a disciplinary…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper