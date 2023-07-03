How World Bank sent letter for Zainab Ahmed in October 2022





By Emma Ujah, Abuja

More facts have emerged on the nomination of ex-Minister of Finance, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, as World Bank Alternate Executive Director; the Bank’s request for the nomination was send to Nigeria in October 2022.

Mr. Yunusa Abdullahi, Media Adviser Mrs Ahmed, provided the clarification in a statement last night.

According to him, former President, Muhammadu Buhari, gave approval for the minister’s nomination in April, before leaving office in May.

He said, however, that the April approval was with the understanding that Mrs. Ahmed would not resume in Washington until the end of the administration in May.

Some interests had alleged that the minister hid the World Bank letter requesting for the nomination in order to serve her personal interest and that she nominated herself.

Mr. Adbullahi’s statement read: “In the first instance, the World Bank is a reputable organisation with its rules and processes.

“Secondly, anyone working at that level of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper