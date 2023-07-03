I expect you to deliver, Tinubu tells security chiefs





We ‘ll secure Nigeria, NSA assures

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Monday told the new, Service Chiefs, the National Security Adviser, NSA, and the acting Inspector General of Police, IGP, that they should work as a team and deliver on the mandate given to them.

This is as the NSA, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu has assured the President and the entire Nigerians that the security agencies will accomplish the objective of securing the country, establish peace and stability.

President Tinubu had his maiden meeting which held behind closed doors with the NSA, the Service Chiefs and the acting IGP on Monday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Briefing State House correspondents at the end of the meeting, the NSA, Mallam Ribadu, said that the President directed them to work as a team and deliver on their mandate.

Speaking on the outcome of the meeting, he said, “We’re here to thank Mr President for the opportunity he gave us to serve our…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper