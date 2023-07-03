Ministerial nominees: Osunbor, Mohammed may make list





…As Shittu, Makinde battle for Oyo slot

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Barring any last minute change, former governor of Edo State, Prof Oserheimen Osunbor, and a career Ambassador from Taraba State, Amb. Musa Mohammed, may make the ministerial list to be submitted to the National Assembly for screening either this week or latest next week.

Both Osunbor and Mohammed are two of the three persons nominated from one of the political groups that worked for the victory of President Bola Tinubu in the February 25 presidential election.

The political group, Elites Coalition for Good Governance with the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Senator George Akume as the national leader, was said to have recommended three persons for ministerial position.

The third person nominated was a former Minister of Communications under President Muhammadu Buhari, Adebayo Shittu, from Oyo State, but his nomination appears to be having issues as the state governor, Seyi Makinde,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper