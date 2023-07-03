NEXIM partners Fidelity Bank, Sapphital to grow Nigeria’s export





By Cynthia Alo

As part of efforts to boost Nigeria’s foreign exchange earnings, the Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM) has announced a strategic partnership with Fidelity Bank Plc and Sapphital Learning Ltd.

The partnership will help improve the skills and performance of export businesses in Nigeria by leveraging the NEXIM Export Academy (NEXA); an online platform that provides exporters with capacity-building training and access to finance to scale their business.

The NEXA platform which was launched with the support of Sapphital (a digital learning institute) in 2022, is designed to empower millions of businesses with resources needed to run successful export operations, perform at higher levels of quality control, and compete favorably in the global market.

The platform aims to drive the growth of Non-oil Exports and Foreign Exchange by connecting all the stakeholders along the value chain to enhance learning, improve quality, and grow Intra-African and Global…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper