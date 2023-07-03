PAP: Urhobo ex-militant leaders urge President Tinubu to appoint Deltan





By Chancel Sunday

BOMADI—The Coalition of Urhobo Ex-militant Leaders, CUEL, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to appoint the coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, from Delta State for the sake of equity and fairness to beneficiaries in the Niger Delta region.

The group made the call, yesterday, against the backdrop of the seemingly unfair treatment of the state that is playing a pivotal role in the success of the amnesty programme, as well as peace in the region.

The president of CUEL, Self-styled general H.M. Ebirie, however, urged President Tinubu to correct the anomaly by appointing a Deltan to head affairs of the programme.

He said: “It is obvious that from the inception of the Presidential Amnesty Programme till now, no Deltan has been appointed to head the programme despite the major roles the state has been playing towards the success of the programme and ultimate peace in the region.

“This time around, we are appealing to Mr….





Source: Vanguard Newspaper