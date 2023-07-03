Pharmacists worry over dearth of medicine security in Nigeria





By Chioma Obinna

Nigerian pharmacists have raised alarm over what they described as a ‘lack of medical security in the country, calling on the Federal government to pay more attention to medical security as it affects the well-being and security of citizens.

The National President of the Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria, ACPN, Pharm Adewale Oladigbolu made the call while briefing journalists in Lagos on the forthcoming of the ACPN 42nd Annual Scientific Conference with the theme: “Building Effective Community Pharmacy Services for Universal Health Coverage” billed to hold 31st July through 5th August at Asaba, Delta State.

Oladigbolu who defined medicine insecurity as inadequate availability, accessibility, and affordability of essential medications to the population said this arises due to a multitude of factors such as limited production, inefficient distribution networks, regulatory issues, and financial constraints.

“While our country boasts a…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper