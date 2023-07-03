Revealed: Tinubu’s move against Terrorism





By Jide Ajani, General Editor

PERHAPS, nothing best captures President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s inheritance of the toxic space called

Nigeria from former President Muhammadu Buhari, then the mess in the security and economic spheres.

With a naira swap policy that left much poorer and an energy insufficiency on the one hand, Boko Haram terrorists in the North East, the bandits of the North West and Niger State, the herders/farmers clashes of Benue and Plateau and criminality in Kogi and Nasarawa states in North Central, the IPoB separatist of the South East, the crude oil thieves of the South-South and the ritual killings-for-fame-and-money in the South West on the other hand, Nigeria appears to be a country in the throes of economic and security doom.

Whereas farming activities are hampered by the terrorists creating food security challenges, the IPoB separatists of the South East are destroying the economy of that region with its illegally-mandated sit-at-home Mondays, and…





