Vehicle with occupants plunges into Ovia River in Edo





By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – FIVE days after eleven people lost their lives when their vehicle was rammed by a truck on the bridge by Ovia River in Edo State, a vehicle said to be a pick-up truck and its occupants on Monday plunged into the river after a truck was said to have again hit vehicles that have slowed down to pass through the dilapidated bridge.

There is conflicting report concerning the kind of vehicle that plunged into the river as while an eye witness said it was a fully loaded Sienna bus, the Federal Roads Safety Commission (FRSC) said it was a Ford pick-up truck that plunged into the river.

The accident was said to have happened a few minutes before the Deputy Governor of the state, Rt. Hon Philip Shaibu arrived at the scene while on an inspection visit to the place as a result of last Thursday’s incident.

He was said to have mobilized funds for local divers to find survivors inside the river and a specialized vehicle that could pull out the plunged…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper