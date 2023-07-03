Why is A for Apple in a country where apples don’t naturally grow?





By Ganiu Bamgbose(PhD)

The common pedagogical approach with which many of us were introduced to the English alphabet is a metaphor for all the anomalies and confusions that characterise Nigerian education at all levels. First off, going from the minor to the major issue, one wonders what exactly is being taught when teachers say A for Apple. Are we being taught letter A or sound /ˈæ/? When they say C for Cat, are we thinking of letter c or sound /k/?

While this, for starters, is a pedagogical deficiency which I am not out to address in this essay, the bigger concern is why A cannot stand for Agama which the African child can easily find on his way home from school. Apple is the fruit for the well-to-do families. You must have a healthy esteem to say publicly that you prefer orange to apple. You might be thought of to have entered into a covenant with poverty. The metaphor of apple has a great ideological conditioning for Nigeria and its effect gets wider by the day.

The…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper