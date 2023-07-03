You’re pillar of support to NASS, Abbas, Kalu laud APC national chairman, Adamu





By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, and the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Benjamin Kalu have described the APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu as a pillar of support to the National Assembly, saying they would remain loyal and committed to the ideals of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Both presiding officers of the House made the remarks on Sunday when they Adamu at his Keffi residence in Nasarawa State.

Lauding the APC National Chairman for his leadership, Abbas said that Adamu led the party to victory at the 2023 general elections and ensured the emergence of the leadership of the 10th Assembly in line with APC’s zoning arrangement.

In his response, Adamu thanked the Speaker, the Deputy Speaker and other APC members of the House for being loyal to the party, especially during the inauguration of the 10th House.

The two Presiding Officers of the House were accompanied by the Chairman of the Joint Task –…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper