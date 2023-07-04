10th Senate: APC meddling in minority leadership selection – PDP NWC 





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national working committee (NWC), has alleged that the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC is meddling in the selection of minority leadership of the 10th Senate.

The PDP spokesperson, Debo Ologunagba, made this allegation in a statement on Monday.

Ologunagba accused the APC of “subterranean moves” to meddle in the opposition party’s selection process.

According to the PDP spokesperson, consultations are still ongoing to nominate members for the minority leadership positions in the senate.

He said the PDP NWC met with members of the party’s senate caucus as a part of the ongoing consultations.

Ologunagba said at the meeting, “the importance of a virile and stable opposition” in the national assembly was emphasised.

He said the “caucus assured that it will play that important role in the defence of democracy” and “in the interest and wellbeing of Nigerians.”

Source: Vanguard Newspaper