Alleged falsification of result: Nmesoma not the only one caught – JAMB





The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has on Tuesday said that Nmesoma Ejikeme, whom they accused of forging her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME, was not the only caught in the act.

The board through its Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, noted that many were caught but they chose not to go out like Nmesoma.

Oloyede disclosed this in a transcript he sent to journalist on Tuesday evening.

According to him: “The truth is that JAMB has concluded the investigation on Nmesoma’s score falsification matter. She was not the only one caught, just that others have chosen not to go out”, Oloyede said.

“Presently, there is an industry faking results and unfortunately they cannot penetrate JAMB system, reasons being that (our) system is foolproofed and we will prove it any time. It is unfortunate that parents and some of the candidates that are being fooled are not aware that they are only being fooled.

“There is internal evidence to show…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper