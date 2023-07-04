



By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- THE President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio has announced Senator Simon Davou Mwadkwon, PDP, Plateau North as the Senate -Minority Leader and Senator Darlington Nwokocha, LP, Abia Central as the Minority Whip.

Akpabio also read the name of Senator Oyewumi Kamorudeen Olarere, PDP Osun West as the Deputy Minority Leader and Senator Rufai Hanga, NNPP, Kano Central as the Deputy Minority Whip.

Details later…

The post Breaking: Simon Davou, Olalere, others announced as principal officers [See full list] appeared first on Vanguard News.





Source: Vanguard Newspaper