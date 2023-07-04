Breaking: Simon Davou, Olalere, others announced as principal officers [See full list] 

By Henry  Umoru 

ABUJA-  THE President  of  the Senate,  Senator  Godswill  Akpabio  has announced Senator Simon Davou Mwadkwon, PDP, Plateau North as the Senate -Minority Leader and Senator  Darlington Nwokocha, LP, Abia Central as the  Minority Whip.

Akpabio  also read the  name of Senator Oyewumi Kamorudeen Olarere, PDP Osun West as the Deputy Minority Leader and Senator Rufai Hanga, NNPP,  Kano Central as the Deputy Minority Whip.

Details  later…

The post Breaking: Simon Davou, Olalere, others announced as principal officers [See full list]  appeared first on Vanguard News.



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

