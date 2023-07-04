Cross River Speaker vows severe consequences for organizers of gay party





By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

In a stern declaration, Rt. Hon Elvert Ayambem, the Speaker of the Cross River state House of Assembly, has promised that individuals responsible for organizing a recent gay party in Calabar will face the full force of the law.

Expressing deep concern over the participation of teenagers in the event, which took place at a prominent hotel in the state capital, Ayambem emphasized that homosexuality remains a criminal offense in Cross River.

In an official press statement released on Tuesday, Ayambem’s Press Secretary, Mr. Mathew Okache, revealed that the Speaker had already initiated contact with relevant security agencies and stakeholders.

The goal is to ensure that all those involved in arranging the party are apprehended and held accountable, thereby setting an example that would discourage similar occurrences in the future.

The Speaker’s unwavering stance against the gay party reflects the prevailing sentiment in Cross River, where the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper