Delta safe for investment, Oborevwori assures investors





Governor of Delta State, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori has assured investors of a peaceful investment climate in the state.

Oborevwori gave the assurance on Tuesday when he received on courtesy visit members of the Ndigbo Cultural Forum Asaba chapter at Government House, Asaba.

The Governor thanked the Forum for supporting his gubernatorial ambition and for their various investments in the state.

He urged them to consider investing further by taking advantage of the peaceful environment across the state.

He said: “I welcome you to Delta State Government House. I am very happy to receive all of you this afternoon. I am happy because you have accepted me as your own.

“You worked very hard for my emergence as governor. I remember when I came for consultation prior to my election, you all supported me.

“I have told Deltans that I want to be governor for all and not just for only Deltans but for all who live in Delta State. This is because where you…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper