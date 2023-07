Fuel Subsidy: Zulum releases 80 buses, pick-up vans to farmers

… Urges farmers to cooperate with soldiers

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

To reduce the high cost of living caused by the withdrawal of fuel subsidy, Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, on Tuesday, released 80 buses and pick-up vans for free transportation of farmers from their communities to farmlands.

The 80 means of transport will comprise 50 luxurious buses to be allocated from the fleet of the Borno Express Corporation, a state-owned transport company, while the state 30 pick-up vans will be hired and provided by the state government.

“We are here purposely to support the farmers, you can see thousands of them have gathered and their numbers can reach up to 100,000. Due to the removal of fuel subsidy which although has a long-term benefit, the cost of transportation has increased. Therefore, Borno State Government has decided to provide 50 buses (and 30 pick-up vans) to convey farmers to their farmlands this rainy season”, Zulum said.

