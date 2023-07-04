Gani Adams hosts Thai Business Owners, seeks partnership with Nigeria





Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams Monday assured the Thailand business owners of a prosperous business initiative in Nigeria.

Speaking while playing host to the Thailand business partners, at his Omole Phase 2 residence, Ikeja, Lagos, Iba Gani Adams, said the visit of the Thailand business conglomerate was in continuation of a business parley that was initiated in January during his visit to Bangkok, Thailand.

The Yoruba generalissimo stated further that the visit was timely as it came at a time when Nigeria is in dire need of a paradigm shift in its business policy direction.

He stated that the Thailand business team came to explore the Nigerian market, providing solutions to Agriculture, health, transport, fashion, cosmetic and electricity problems as well other areas of interest.

“I appreciate the Thai Business team for the confidence reposed in me and my team. We have come a long way in securing business synergy between Nigeria and Thailand…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper