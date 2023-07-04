Gov Eno appreciates predecessor for reviving Akwa palm Estate





…Warns against molestation of plantation workers

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

GOVERNOR Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has appreciated his predecessor, Udom Emmanuel for investing in the Dakkada Global Oil Palm Limited, formerly known as Akwa Palm Estate.

Eno according to a statement yesterday in Uyo, spoke on Monday while addressing the six villages in Esit Eket, Urueffong Oruko and Mbo Local Government Areas housing the Oil palm plantation , namely Etebi Idung Asan, Etebi Akwa Ata, Unyanga, Udung Uko, Ntak Inyang and Orukem.

He informed the people that the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN), was brought into the project to enable Akwa Ibom to benefit from the Bank’s Development Initiatives in the Oil palm sector.

His words: “We came here today to ensure that we continue with the work on this facility; to inspect and know what has happened so far.

I was appointed the Executive Director of Agric Investment by the administration of Deacon Udom Emmanuel and his mandate on me was…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper