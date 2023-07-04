Juliet Ehimuan, Google’s first W/A Director quits after 12 years





By Prince Osuagwu, Hi-Tech Editor

One of the most prominent African women in technology and Google’s first West African Director, Dr. Juliet Ehimuan,quits the company after 12 years.

Ehimuan has been a strong pillar in the organisation and an instrumental leader in Google’s regional growth.

A respected figure in the tech industry and key player in Google’s African initiatives, Ehimuan announced her departure via LinkedIn, stating her intent to take on a broader role within the regional tech landscape. She unveiled plans to collaborate with corporate executives, global investors, African governments and start-up founders to drive growth, excellence and digital transformation within the African tech ecosystem and the broader business landscape.

Ehimuan’s departure marks a significant transition for Google in Africa. During her tenure – first as Country Director for Nigeria and then Director for West Africa, Ehimuan led her team in driving transformative digital…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper