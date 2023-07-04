Just in: JAMB bars Ejikeme Joy Mmesome from writing UTME for 3 years





…Insists she forged her result

By Joseph Erunke

THE Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has announced suspension of Ejikeme Joy Mmesome from writing its Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME, for three years over alleged forgery of her 2023 result.

It insisted that the result being paraded by Miss Ejikeme was forged, explaining that it had since stopped issuing Notification of Result slips after the 2021 UTME for the simple reason that candidates were falsifying them.

The board,in a statement to this effect on Tuesday morning,by its Head of Public Affairs and Protocol, Fabian Benjamin,reassured “Nigerians that its system was neither tampered with nor compromised as the candidate simply falsified a copy of a result slip of a candidate named “Asimiyu Mariam Omobolanle”, who sat the UTME in 2021 and scored 138.”

The statement read in full:”The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) is, hereby, restating its earlier position that the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper