Kano to enhance industry, security, other initiatives – Gov Yusuf





By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

The Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has affirmed his administration’s determination to enhance industrialization, energy, security, and climate change initiatives in the state.

This commitment was expressed during a courtesy visit by participants of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, who are in Kano as part of their study tour.

Represented by his Deputy, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, Governor Abba congratulated the participants of the Senior Executive Course (SEC) 45 for their involvement in the program.

He eagerly awaits their report and has assured that the state government will diligently implement their findings and recommendations to bolster the state’s industrialization, energy, security, and climate change status.

The Director General of NIPSS, Professor Ayo Omotayo, leading the delegation, expressed gratitude to Governor Abba for the warm reception.

He said “Our primary…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper