Mayor of Urhoboland congratulates Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom, excos





The Mayor of Urhoboland and notable ex-militant leader in the Niger Delta region, His Excellency Eshanekpe Israel a.k.a Akpodoro has congratulated the Abe 1, Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom, HRM Emmanuel Ekemejewan Sideso on his emergence as the Chairman of Urhobo Traditional Council.

Mayor Akpodoro’s congratulatory message was contained in a statement released in Abuja, Monday and made available to newsmen, stated that the Uvwie monarch deserves his new office noting that it was in recognition of his impeccable track records over the years both in private and royal life.

His Excellency said the King has demonstrated overwhelming administrative and managerial competence in the leadership of his kingdom, adding that he has brought stability to bear in Uvwie Kingdom and environ since mounting the throne of his fathers.

“The destiny of the Urhobo Traditional institution”, according to the Mayor, “would find enduring peace in the managerial capacity of HRM Sideso, who he assured will…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper