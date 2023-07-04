Much ado about EU-EOM report





Last week, the leader of the European Union Election Observation Mission, EU-EOM, Barry Andrews, issued the Mission’s final report on the highly-disputed 2023 general elections in Nigeria, with some hard knocks while making recommendations for improved elections in the future.

The final report was basically an affirmation of its initial report issued barely two days after the presidential/National Assembly elections on February 25, 2023.

The final report noted the zeal with which Nigerians approached the election during the preparatory stages, as well as the economic, security and political atmospheres that prevailed which impacted voter behaviour. It identified six priority areas requiring immediate attention to clean up Nigeria’s elections.

These included removing ambiguities in the electoral (which allowed the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to change course and compromise the presidential election); making the appointment of INEC top officials…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper