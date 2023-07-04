MURIC faults EU’s report on 2023 general election





The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has faulted the final report of the European Union observer team on Nigeria’s 2023 general election, describing it as an imperialist agenda.

Prof. Ishaq Akintola, Executive Director, MURIC said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

“The Chief Observer of the European Union Election Observer Mission (EU EOM), Barry Andrews, at a news conference in Abuja last week presented its final report on the 2023 general election in Nigeria. The report was an undisguised indictment of Nigeria’s electoral system.

“We are nonplussed by this blatant attempt to push an imperialist agenda down the throat of Nigerians. The report is a premeditated attempt at inciting anarchy in the country with the hope of gaining political and economic influence at the outbreak of commotion.

“The EU EOM final report is the odd one out when juxtaposed with those of other election monitoring groups. We saw nothing close to this in the report of the US-based International…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper