NNPCL considers investing into electric vehicles’ start-up





NNPC Limited has disclosed it plans to invest into a Maiduguri based start-up company that is into renewables and electric vehicles.

The company explained that the move would boost its footprint in the renewable energy space and help Nigeria in reducing its carbon emissions.

The Managing Director of NNPC New Energy Limited, Kanachukwu Odoe who disclosed this in an interview contained in the NNPC Quarterly Magazine, said the company plans to install charging point facilities in all its retail outlets across the country.

Odoe noted that although renewables are not yet a big deal in the country, it will be the energy of the future.

He said: “On Electric Vehicles, there are two things we are looking at.

There is a start-up from Maiduguri that is into renewables and Electric Vehicles. It’s a Nigerian start-up. We are currently discussing with them to expand their capacity to meet local demand in Nigeria.

“It’s something l believe we should invest in not just because…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper