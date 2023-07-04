Ogun begins conversion of buses, motorcycles, tricycles to gas, electricity in August





By Henry Umoru

OGUN State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, said yesterday that the E-mobility and Gas-Mobility programme of the state would take off in the first week of August.

The governor also said his administration would take advantage of the newly signed electricity bill that regulates the power sector by establishing a company that would generate and distribute power supply in the state.

Abiodun, who disclosed this when he received participants of the Senior Executive Course 45, Group 1, of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, NIPSS, Kuru, Jos, who came on a courtesy call in his office at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, said that his administration would focus on the provision of public utilities, including water and electricity supply.

The e-mobility and gas mobility involve the conversion of mass transit buses from petrol to gas and motorcycles (Okada) to electric.

He said: “I am proud to say that in Ogun State, we have put in measures and plans to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper