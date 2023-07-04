PDP lawmakers stage walk out over principal officers’ position in Abia Assembly





By Ugochukwu Alaribe

Lawmakers elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Abia State, have staged a walk out of the sitting of the Assembly.

The lawmakers led by the former majority leader of the House and Member representing Obingwa East state constituency, Chief Solomon Akpulonu, said the PDP remains the majority party and will not accept to take the minority positions

He insisted that the PDP must produce the positions of majority leader, deputy majority leader, chief whip and deputy chief whip.

The PDP has 11 members, LP 10, YPP 2 and APC 1 in the 24 member Assembly.

Akpulonu urged the speaker, Hon. Emmanuel Emereuwa to read out the names of the nominees for the position of principal officers sent by the state chairman of the PDP, Chief Asiforo Okere.

During the last sitting of the House, the speaker had explained that based on the understanding reached between the LP and the other two political parties, the LP has formed the majority in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper