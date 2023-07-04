Senegal’s Macky Sall rules out controversial third term





Senegal’s President Macky Sall on Monday ended months of tense uncertainty by saying he would not seek a third term next year, clearing the way for open elections in the West African nation, long considered a bastion of democracy in a troubled region.

Sall had until now remained coy about his ambitions, stoking tensions over whether he would use a constitutional revision to argue he could extend the country’s traditional two-term maximum.

“My dear fellow citizens, my decision after long consideration is to not be a candidate in the election on February 25, 2024,” Sall said in a televised address.

“Senegal is more than me, and is full of capable leaders for the country’s development,” he said.

Sall said he had sought to prioritise his country’s progress, “in particular at a time of social-economic difficulties and uncertainties.”

On the eve of Sall’s nationwide address, his fiercest critic, Ousmane Sonko, had urged the public to “come out en masse” and oppose…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper