US federal aviation certifies testing of flying vehicle





The Federal Aviation Administration has certified for testing a vehicle that a California startup describes as a flying car – the first fully electric vehicle that can both fly and travel on roads to receive the approval of the United States government.

The company Alef Automotive disclosed that its flying vehicle and aircraft dubbed the “Model A,” is the first flying vehicle that is drivable on public roads and able to park like a normal car.

According to CNN, it also has vertical takeoff and landing capabilities, with the capacity to carry one or two occupants and will have a road range of 200 miles and a flying range of 110 miles.

The company said it is expected to sell the vehicle for $300,000 each with the first delivery by projected for the end of 2025.

The FAA confirmed that it has issued the company a special airworthiness certificate, allowing for limited purposes that include exhibition, research and development.

Numerous companies are working on…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper