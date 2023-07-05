Andres Iniesta set to reunite with Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets at Inter Miami 





Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta is set to reunite with former team mates, Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets at American side, Inter Miami.

The MLS club owned by former England captain David Beckham, are aiming to sign Iniesta to build a formidable team with some of the greatest stars to ever play for Barcelona.

The 39-year-old midfielder, who left the Catalan club in 2018 after 22 years of service, is currently a free agent after ending his contract with Japanese side Vissel Kobe.

Iniesta is one of the most decorated players in the history of football, having won 35 trophies with Barcelona and Spain.

The former Barcelona player scored the winning goal in the 2010 World Cup final against the Netherlands and was also part of the teams that won Euro 2008 and Euro 2012.

The midfielder made 674 appearances for Barcelona, scoring 57 goals and providing 137 assists before moving to Vissel Kobe in Japan.

According to RAC1, Inter Miami have made…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper