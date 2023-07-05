Benefits and limitations of investment ratios





By Sola Oni

One of the tools that stockbrokers deploy to ascertain the financial health of a company before executing client’s purchase or sale order is investment ratio. There are many investment ratios, depending on the objective of the user. This is a risk aversion strategy. Securities dealers cannot conduct proper analysis without the application of these tools called financial ratios. The ratios are contained in the company’s financial statement which comprises basic information that appeal to diverse users for different reasons. Users of financial statement are the company’s management, government and its agencies, banks and other financial institutions, customers, competitors, investment analysts and employees.

Each user needs financial statement to achieve different objectives. Financial ratios are numerous. Our focus here is the frequently used investment ratios. Some of the top ratios are Profit Margin, Price-to-Book Ratio, Earnings Per Share…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper