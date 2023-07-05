Court orders remand of 2 businessmen facing murder charge





A Makurdi Chief Magistrate’s Court, on Wednesday, ordered the remand of two businessmen, Terkimbi Mkpen and Terseer Tyovenda, accused of killing a yet to be identified lady.

The two businessmen were accused of killing and dumping the corpse of their victim in a pit.

The defendants, who reside in Gboko Local Government Area of Benue, were charged with criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide.

The Magistrate, Mrs Roseline Iyorshie, did not take their plea for want of jurisdiction.

Iyorshie ordered that the case file should be duplicated and a copy sent to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

She subsequently adjourned the matter until Aug. 22, for further mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Godwin Ato, informed the court that the case was transferred from “B” Division Police Station, Gboko, to the State CID, Makurdi, on June 19.

Ato said the letter transferring the matter stated that on June 8, the DPO of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper