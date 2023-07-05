FG reiterates commitment to grow MSMEs to stimulate domestic investments





The Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to reposition Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) sector to stimulate domestic investments and attract Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs).

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Evelyn Ngige made this known during an event to commemorate the 2023 World MSME Day.

The event was rganised by the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN).

Ngige also expressed the Federal Government’s commitment to formulating and implementing policies, programmes and projects that would impact MSMEs.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event is with the theme “Building A Stronger Future Together’’.

Ngige, who was represented by Mr John Okpaluwa, said that prioritising the development of MSMEs was pertinent in building a better and stronger economy.

She further expressed the Federal Government’s determination to formulate policies that…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper