Gender-Based Violence: UNFPA trains police officers on justice for survivors 





UN Population Fund (UNFPA) has trained 25 police officers in Adamawa on the protection of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) survivors during emergencies to strengthen access to justice.

The Fund’s Country Representative, Ulla Mueller, said at the opening of the three-day training in Yola on Wednesday that the event was a capacity building initiative to support government to provide justice to survivors of GBV.

Mueller, who was represented by Mr Christiana Macauley, UNFPA’s Humanitarian Coordinator, said the police remained one of the key actors in the provision of access to justice and protection of civilians, particularly vulnerable population, women and girls.

She said “the training is to build capacity of police on how to provide survivors centered GBV services in the process of taking statement, collecting evidence and dealing with perpetrators.

“This is in line with UNFPA efforts to strengthen access to justice for survivors in Nigeria, especially in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper