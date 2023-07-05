Gov Mbah vs NYSC: Judge warns against false reportage of court proceedings





…Strikes out Edeoga’s Application for Joinder

Justice Inyang Ekwo of a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has warned against false reportage of court proceedings.

Justice Ekwo, during the hearing of the N20 billion lawsuit between Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State and the National Youth Service Corp, NYSC, warned against reporting what never transpired in court.

This also came on a day the court struck out an application by the candidate of the Labour Party in Enugu State in the March 18 governorship election, Hon. Chijioke Edeoga, seeking to be joined in the lawsuit instituted by Mbah, against the NYSC for alleged misrepresentation of facts concerning his NYSC discharge certificate.

During the proceedings, before parties began to move pending motions, Justice Ekwo interjected and warned against false reportage.

He said: “In this court, I operate an open door policy. I have instructed my registrars to make available to the media whatever document they need. I…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper