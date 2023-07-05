Nigeria, Angola now biggest oil drilling markets in sub-Saharan Africa — Report





Nigeria has equaled Angola as the largest oil drilling market in sub-Saharan this year, according to a report by Hawilti and the Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc.

Oil drilling involves the extraction of oil by drilling a well through the earth’s crust to reach the fossil fuel deposits.

According to the offshore rigs tracker report released on Monday, 38 drilling rigs have been contracted offshore sub-Saharan Africa this year so far.

This marks an increase from the pace of activity witnessed in 2022 and early 2023.

The report noted that new drilling contracts have been awarded across established and frontier markets since January, “confirming 2023 as one of the biggest years for offshore drilling activity on the continent in a decade”.

“Nigeria has caught up with Angola to also take the position of biggest drilling market this year, with a total of eight drilling campaigns confirmed offshore in both countries,” the report reads.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper