Three reasons Ancelotti can succeed with Brazil





Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti will take the reins of the Brazil national team from the summer of 2024, aiming to lead the team to World Cup glory for the first time since 2002.

Tite departed after Croatia knocked Brazil out in the quarter-finals in Qatar last year and Fernando Diniz will lead the team for a year before Ancelotti’s arrival.

The Italian will be in charge for the 2024 Copa America and beyond, and AFP Sport considers three reasons he could prove successful with the record five-time World Cup winners.

Calm character

Ancelotti, who has written a book named “Quiet Leadership”, is known for his calm and warm character, making him an ideal candidate for one of football’s highest pressure jobs.

The Italian has demonstrated his ability to succeed in similar environments with some of Europe’s biggest sides, including Real Madrid, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

With Brazil’s fiercest rivals Argentina reigning world champions, the pressure…





