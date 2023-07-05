UTME controversy: We’re probing Mmesoma’s result — JAMB, Anambra govt





•There’s conspiracy to deprive my daughter of her hard-earned success — Mmesoma’s father

•UK investigator demands discreet probe

•Anglican Church speaks on the matter today

By Vincent Ujumadu, Omeiza Ajayi &Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

THE Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has announced the suspension of Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma from writing its Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME, for three years, over alleged forgery of her 2023 result.

It insisted that the result being paraded by Miss Ejikeme was forged, explaining that it had since stopped issuing Notification of Result slips after the 2021 UTME, for the simple reason that candidates were falsifying them.

This came as Romanus Ejikeme, the father of Mmesoma, alleged that there is a conspiracy to deprive his daughter of her hard-earned academic success.

This is even as a civil rights advocacy group, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA, yesterday, flayed the Joint Admissions and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper