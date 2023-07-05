Why Nigeria’s start-up ecosystem is masculine





•Country’s startups raised $142.8 million in 2022

•Only $24.1m went to female start-ups

•Female CEOs now rushing back to drawing board

By Juliet Umeh

The start-up ecosystem in Nigeria could be everything but feminine. That is notwithstanding that about 54 female CEOs are driving start-up businesses in the country.

Going by the funding attracted into the sector in 2022, the near insignificant percentage that accrue to female-led start-ups could make them fringe stakeholders when real conversation on the ecosystem is on the brunt burner.

Interestingly, the condition is not peculiar to Nigeria. In the whole of Africa, female-led start-ups are lagging behind.

A good number of reports and analyses have backed up this view. From the analysis by Disrupt Africa, on a database of 2,395 African tech startups, 230 are led by female CEOs, and 54 of these female CEOs are from Nigeria, as against their male counterparts who are 448..

In terms of funding, Disrupt…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper