CSO accuses European countries of gagging poor Nigerians, others with expensive healthcare services





…calls for stop of direct, indirect funding to private healthcare

By Gabriel Ewepu, ABUJA

It is an old saying that ‘Health is Wealth’, but many Nigerians are in double jeopardy as they do not have good health and also wealth to remedy the situation, which an international Civil Society Organisation, CSO, Oxfam, has accused some European countries of gagging poor Nigerians and other Africans with expensive private healthcare services via direct and indirect investments to some private hospitals.

This was contained in an investigative report released by Oxfam on the negative impact the funding of some private hospitals are having on the poor in Nigeria, Mozambique, Kenya, Uganda, and others, which it alleged that countries including United Kingdom, UK, France, Germany, and other rich countries.

According to Oxfam, in Nigeria, nine in 10 of the poorest women give birth with no midwife or skilled birth attendant.

The report reads in part, “ Vulnerable people…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper