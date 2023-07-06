FG issues flood alert, says 14 states may record heavy rainfall





The Federal Government has said 14 states and 31 communities may witness heavy rainfall that could lead to flooding from July 4 to 8.

Lagos Territorial Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, Ibrahim Farinloye, who disclosed this in a statement, yesterday, urged relevant stakeholders within the states concerned to take precautionary measures to forestall loss of lives and property.

He listed the states and communities to include Plateau (Langtang and Shendam); Kano (Sumaila, Tudun wada); Sokoto (Shagari, Goronyo and Silame); Delta (Okwe).

Others are Kaduna (Kachia); Akwa Ibom (Upenekang); Adamawa (Mubi, Demsa, Song, Mayo-Belwa, Jimeta, and Yola); Katsina (Katsina, Jibia, Kaita and Bindawa).

Also listed were Kebbi (Wara, Yelwa and Gwandu); Zamfara (Shinkafi and Gummi); Borno (Briyel); Jigawa (Gwaram); Kwara (Jebba); Niger (Mashegu and Kontagora).

Farinloye thanked the flood early warning system, FEWS, the central hub of the Federal Ministry of…





