Fuel hike, other anti-poor policies: A declaration of war on workers, masses — NLC





…Vows not to abandon Nigerians to their fate

By Victor Ahiuma-Young, Lagos

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has said the recent hike in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, commonly known as petrol, and other perceived anti-poor policies were weapons of war against Nigerian workers and masses.

According to NLC, impoverishing workers and pushing millions more into hellish living does not, in any way, approximate sound economic management.

In an address at the opening ceremony of a four-day programme for leaders of the state councils of NLC in the south, taking place in Lagos, President of NLC, Joe Ajaero, said from all intents and purposes, the Nigerian state had declared war on the working people and the masses of Nigeria.

Represented by the Deputy President of Congress and President-General of Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, MWUN, Prince Adewale Adeyanju, in the programme supported by the American Solidarity Centre, Ajaero, noted that trade union…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper