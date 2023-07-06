G5: PDP must not go down – Bode George





A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, has appealed to “those jumping ship” from the party to “calm down,” saying the party must not go down.

Chief stated this in an interview with Arise Television on Wednesday.

George urged aggrieved members of the PDP to stay put and resolve the party’s problems.

Recall that the G5 — an aggrieved faction of the party — met with President Bola Tinubu at the state house in Abuja a few weeks ago.

Similarly, former governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike and foremost member of the G5, had also met with the president severally.

The meetings have left the public with speculations that the members of the G5 were considering a defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking on the issue, George said PDP members “must never allow this party to crack up.”

He said, “We are still in court, and everyone still thinks they can win. Until the court decides…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper