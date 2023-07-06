Gov Radda set to hire revenue consulting firm for Katsina





By Ogalah Ibrahim

Katsina State Governor, Malam Dikko Umaru Radda, on 5th, July 2023, hosted seven tax collection firms to discuss potential collaboration with the Katsina State Board of Internal Revenue Service (KTIRS) to strengthen tax collection efforts within the state.

Recognizing the significance of reducing dependency on federal allocations and aiming to foster an economic system that thrives on increased internally generated revenue (IGR), Governor Radda expressed his administration’s determination to hire the most competent tax firm capable of digitizing and optimizing revenue collection. The objective is to generate sufficient funds to cover the salaries of state workers without relying heavily on federal allocations.

Governor Radda stated, “While we have witnessed the advantages of institutionalizing and implementing substantial reforms in our IGR system, we firmly believe that we can achieve even greater results by enhancing its efficiency.” He…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper