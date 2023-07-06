Insecurity:Use political, diplomatic means to address IPOB issues, Reps urge Tinubu





By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

House of Representatives, Thursday, urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to explore political and diplomatic means to address the issues of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) as a way of ending the perennial menace of insecurity in the South East region of the country.

The House also urged the government to consult with the political, traditional and religious leaders in Ebonyi State and the South East to find a lasting solution to challenge.

The call followed the consideration of a motion moved by Hon. Eze Nwachukwu from Ebonyi State while seeking to halt the killings in Ebonyi/Ohaukwu federal constituency of the State.

Presenting the motion, Nwachukwu said two persons were killed on July 4 in a market in Ebonyi LGA by unidentified gunmen, with several others sustaining injuries.

He said there had been complaints by the market leaders who…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper