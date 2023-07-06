Mbappe visits father’s native Cameroon





France’s star footballer Kylian Mbappe arrived in Cameroon to an ecstatic welcome from fans Thursday for a visit that includes charity work with deaf children and a trip to his father’s village.

Many among the hundreds who greeted the 24-year-old forward were dressed in his Paris Saint-Germain team’s football jersey for the occasion.

They excitedly screamed his name as he emerged from the airport in the capital Yaounde, according to an AFP journalist.

A group of about a hundred traditional dancers performed in his honour. Smiling widely, the footballer waved to the crowd who were kept at a distance by police, before being whisked away in an SUV with tinted windows.

“We are proud to see our Cameroonian brother. We want to offer him a very warm welcome,” high-school student Vannel Kunde, 16, enthused.

Mbappe, who is also captain of France’s national team, will stay during his visit lasting several days at a hotel complex belonging to the family of French former…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper