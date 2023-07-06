NASS principal officers: Adamu runs into stormy waters





By Dapo Akinrefon, Johnbosco Agbakwuru & Omeiza Ajayi, LAGOS

FOLLOWING his disapproval of the principal officers of the National Assembly announced by Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, on Tuesday, there are strong indications that the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, is facing a battle to remain the party’s chairman.

Multiple sources told Vanguard that Adamu’s disowning of the principal officers named by Akpabio and Abbas is among the factors that may lead to his ouster as chairman.

Vanguard also gathered that Adamu’s position on the principal officers was considered a defiance of President Bola Tinubu’s wishes, as the National Assembly leadership reportedly got the support of the presidency before making announcing the officers.

Senate President, Akpabio announced Senators Opeyemi Bamidele, Dave Umahi, Ali Ndume and Lola Ashiru as Majority Leader, Deputy…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper