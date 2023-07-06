Presidential poll: Tinubu closes defence in Obi, Atiku’s petitions





•Insists his votes were wrongly deducted in Kano

•Queries Obi’s membership of Labour Party

•As court adjourns for adoption of written addresses

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, ABUJA

President Bola Tinubu yesterday closed his defence on the two petitions seeking to nullify his election victory.

The petitions, which are seeking to invalidate the outcome of the presidential election that held on February 25, were filed before the Presidential Election Petition Court, PEPC, sitting in Abuja, by candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, and that of Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi.

Atiku who came second in the presidential contest and Obi who came third, are in their separate cases, claiming they won the election.

They are praying the court to withdraw the Certificate of Return issued to President Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

While Obi closed his case after he called 13…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper