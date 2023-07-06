PSG will not let Mbappe go for free, says club president, Al-Khelaifi





Paris St Germain forward Kylian Mbappe must sign a new contract if he wants to stay at the club as the French champions will not let him leave for free next year.

Club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi made the remarks on Wednesday.

Mbappe sent a letter to PSG last month stating that he had no intention of extending his contract, which expires in 2024.

But he later clarified that he had not asked the French club to allow him to move to Spanish giants Real Madrid, who have in the past tried and failed to land the World Cup-winning forward.

PSG face the dilemma of allowing Mbappe to run down the final year of his contract and being unable to recoup any of the 180 million euros ($195.71 million) they spent in 2017 to sign him from AS Monaco.

“My position is very clear. I don’t want to repeat it every time: if Kylian wants to stay, we want him to stay.

“But he needs to sign a new contract,” Al-Khelaifi told reporters after unveiling Luis Enrique as the club’s new…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper